Monday, February 12, 2024
     
  4. Maharashtra govt to convene one-day special assembly session on Maratha quota on Feb 16: Sources

“The government should convene a special session of the state legislature in two days and bring legislation concerning sage soyare (blood relatives). The government must issue (OBC) caste certificates to 57 lakh people who possess Kunbi records," quota activist Manoj Jarange had said on Saturday.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Raju Kumar
Mumbai
Updated on: February 12, 2024 12:24 IST
Auota activist Manoj Jarange and Maharashtra Chief Minister
Image Source : PTI/FILE Auota activist Manoj Jarange and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

The Maharashtra government is likely to convene a one-day special session of the state assembly on February 16, the sources said on Monday. State chief minister Eknath Shinde will hold a cabinet meeting ahead of the special session to discuss the OBC commission's survey report, they said. The development comes after quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is on hunger strike, demanded a special session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Jarange continues his hunger strike

Jarange on Sunday reaffirmed his decision to continue his indefinite fast demanding that a special session of the Maharashtra legislature be convened to convert the draft notification on “blood relatives” of Kunbi Marathas into a law.

The activist on Saturday launched his agitation at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. This is the fourth time in less than a year that he has been observing a hunger strike demanding the inclusion of the Maratha community under the OBC (other backward caste) grouping. Jarange (40) had earlier led a massive march to Mumbai, which culminated on its borders on January 26.

He went back after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde showed him a draft notification, which stated that “sage soyre” or blood relatives of a Maratha person with records to show he belongs to the Kunbi community would also be recognised as Kunbi, an agrarian community that enjoys OBC quota.

The activist remained steadfast on Sunday with his decision to go ahead with the fast.

He has also demanded that cases registered against protesters from the Maratha community across the state be withdrawn immediately.

(With PTI inputs)

