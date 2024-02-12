PM Modi distributes over 1 lakh appointment letters at Rozgar Mela | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: PM Modi speaks while virtually participating in a programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through a video conferencing session held on February 12th, distributed over 1 lakh appointment letters to newly recruited individuals across various government departments and organisations. The event, part of the Rozgar Mela initiative, aimed to bolster employment opportunities and empower the youth of the nation.

Foundation stone laid for Karmayogi Bhavan

During the ceremony, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for Phase I of the Integrated Complex, "Karmayogi Bhavan," in New Delhi.

Nationwide initiative

The Rozgar Mela is being conducted at 47 locations across the country, facilitating recruitment in both central government departments and state governments and UTs. The newly appointed individuals will serve in various capacities across ministries such as the Department of Revenue, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

Empowering youth and national development

The Rozgar Mela underscores the government's dedication to prioritise employment generation and youth empowerment. By providing gainful opportunities and training through initiatives like Karmayogi Prarambh—an online module offering over 880 e-learning courses—the government aims to foster skill development and direct participation in national development endeavors.