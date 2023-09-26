Maharashtra: Fire erupts at Pune's Ganpati pandal during BJP president JP Nadda's visit | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Fire erupts at Pune's Ganpati pandal during BJP president JP Nadda's visit

A fire incident occurred at the Sane Guruji Tarun Mitra Mandal in Pune during the ongoing Ganpati event, which was graced by the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda. The fire primarily affected the upper section of the Ganpati pandal, meticulously designed to resemble Ujjain's renowned Mahakal Temple.

Due to safety concerns arising from the fire, JP Nadda, who was attending the Aarti ceremony at the venue, had to prematurely conclude his participation and exit.

Fortunately, the blaze was promptly extinguished, thanks to a heavy downpour that coincided with the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.