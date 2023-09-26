Tuesday, September 26, 2023
     
  4. Maharashtra: Man attempts suicide by jumping off from Mantralaya building in Mumbai, saved

Due to the ongoing protest, safety nets in the main Mantralaya building were set up long back as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential suicide attempts.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: September 26, 2023 16:14 IST
In a shocking incident, a man attempted suicide at Mumbai's Mantralaya building. He was saved because of the security net installed in the ministry. The police have detained that person and interrogation is on. There has been an ongoing protest demanding an increase in the compensation for land acquired for the dam and sought government jobs for the project-affected people at the Mantralaya. 

According to initial reports, the man, a resident of Ambajogai area, was agitated over the recruitment of teachers.

The safety nets in the main Mantralaya building were set up long back as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential suicide attempts. Earlier, Mumbai Police registered a case against 11 protesters on the charge of attempting suicide after they climbed onto a safety net on the first floor of the Maharashtra secretariat here for various demands.

