Maharashtra: 3 killed, 6 injured after car rams into stationary truck in Nagpur

At least three people were killed and six sustained injuries after their speeding car rammed into a stationary container truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Monday. The road accident happened on Ramtek-Bhandara road under Aroli police station limits, which is located 60 km from Nagpur on Sunday evening.

An official from Aroli police station said that without using any indicators, the truck driver had carelessly parked the vehicle on the road due to his carelessness dangerous situation for other motorists was created. A car coming from behind rammed into the truck. The front portion of the car was badly damaged in the accident, he said.

“Nine occupants of the car, including five children, were seriously injured,” the official said. He further said that all the injured, who are residents of the Bhandara district, were rushed to the hospital where three of them succumbed to their injuries.

The police said that a case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant provisions.

(With PTI inputs)

