Maharashtra: Truck enters hotel killing 10 in Dhule; accident caught on camera

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The truck was heading towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh.

At least 10 people were killed while more than 20 others were injured after a truck rammed into a hotel on the highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, according to police.

The accident took place at around 10.45 am near Palasner village on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule, located more than 300 km from the state capital, a police official said.

The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side.

The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, he said. "At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured," the official said.

The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh. The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, he said.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot. The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: '88 killed in accidents on Samruddhi expressway since December 2022' says official

ALSO READ | Buldhana bus accident: Tyre burst caused mishap, bodies to be identified through DNA testing