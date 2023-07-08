Haryana: 8 dead, several injured in road accident in Jind

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana road accident

Haryana : At least eight people were killed while several others were injured after a head-on collision between state transport and a car in Haryana's Jind on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place on the Jind-Bhiwani road near Bibipur village.

Eight people, including a woman, died in the incident while eight more sustained injuries, SHO of Sadar police station Inspector Sanjay Kumar said over the phone.

Six of the injured were rushed to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak and two are being treated in Jind, he added.

