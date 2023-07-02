Maharashtra: '88 killed in accidents on Samruddhi expressway since December 2022' says official

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Buldhana bus accident

Maharashtra: In view of the major accident that took place on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Expressway on Saturday that claimed 26 lives, an official informed that, since last December, 88 people have lost their lives on the same route. The state highway police official further informed that road hypnosis is cited as one of the causes of the accidents on the six-lane wide access-controlled expressway.

What is Highway hypnosis?

It is also called driving hypnosis. This is a condition when the driver zones out while driving a vehicle without remembering what occurred in that specific period.

Citing the data, the official said that 39 fatal accidents have occurred on the Nagpur-Mumbai expressway since last December. Over-speeding, drivers dozing off at the wheel, and tyre bursts were some of the main reasons that have caused most accidents.

Highway Police are trying to tackle the issue of road hypnosis, the official informed.

On Saturday (July 1), at least 26 passengers travelling in a bus were charred to death as the private vehicle caught fire after hitting the divider on the expressway in Buldhana district, police said.

ALSO READ | Buldhana bus accident: Tyre burst caused mishap, bodies to be identified through DNA testing

ALSO READ | Buldhana fire: Here's what survivor says on tragic Maharashtra bus mishap | READ