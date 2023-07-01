Buldhana fire: Here's what survivor says on tragic Maharashtra bus mishap | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rescue workers near the passenger bus which met with an accident and caught fire killing 25 passengers on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district

Buldhana bus accident: A passenger who survived the bus accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district today has explained the entire incident. The passenger told that he and some other passengers somehow saved their lives by breaking the window of the bus.

Police said that 26 passengers were charred to death when a passenger bus caught fire on the Samridhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. It is being told that there were around 33 passengers inside the bus.

While giving details about the fire accident, the police said that a private travel bus was going from Nagpur to Pune when it hit the road divider near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district at around 1.30 am and caught a massive fire.

One of the survivors of the accident said, 'One of the tires of the bus burst and the vehicle caught fire immediately. The fire spread in no time. I and a passenger sitting next to me managed to escape by breaking the rear window.

DNA Testing of dead bodies:

Authorities have decided to conduct DNA tests to ascertain the identity of the victims of the fatal bus accident that took place in Maharashtra's Buldhana district during the wee hours of Saturday (July 1). At least 26 people were charred to death, while 8 others were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned and caught fire on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana district at around 01.30 am.

With bodies being charred beyond recognition, it seems to have become difficult for the police to identify the victims of the Buldhana bus accident, prompting authorities to conduct DNA tests."25 people have lost their lives in the accident. Identification of the bodies is being done. We will hand over the bodies to the relatives after the DNA identification," Buldhana District Collector Dr HP Tummod told media.

According to officials, the bus was travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune and met with an accident in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway. Twenty-six people died and 8 were injured after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained, officials said.

Tyre burst caused fire accident:

Maharashtra police authorities on Saturday said that tyre burst was the main cause behind the fatal bus accident in which 26 people, including three children, were killed and eight others were injured in Buldhana district. Officials said that the driver told the police that the accident took place after a tyre burst, causing the bus to overturn. Later the diesel tank of the bus caught fire.

"The driver of the bus who survived the accident said that the vehicle overturned after a tyre burst, and later caught fire killing 26 people on the spot and leaving 8 others injured," Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane told media.

"There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults. Those injured in the accident have been taken to Buldhana Civil Hospital and admitted there," he said."We are further looking into the matter," he added.

"The bus driver and conductor have been taken into custody by police," said Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on the Buldhana bus tragedy.

ALSO READ: Buldhana bus accident: Tyre burst caused mishap, bodies to be identified through DNA testing

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: 26 dead after bus catches fire in Buldhana, CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh