Maharashtra Cabinet passes resolution to provide free treatment in all govt-run hospitals

The State Cabinet passed a resolution in this regard on Thursday.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Mumbai
Updated on: August 03, 2023 19:36 IST
Image Source : PTI

In a big move, the Maharashtra government has decided to provide free treatment to people in all hospitals under the state government. On Thursday, the State Cabinet passed a resolution in this regard.

Further details are awaited

