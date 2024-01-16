Brake glitch temporarily halts Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Express near Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO The Vande Bharat Express arrives at a railway station.

A Vande Bharat Express train travelling from Jalna to Mumbai encountered a braking system glitch on Tuesday morning, leading to an approximately 30-minute delay in its journey, as confirmed by officials. The train came to a halt at Asangaon station, situated approximately 75 km from Mumbai in Thane district, where the technical issue was promptly addressed, allowing the train to resume its journey at 11:25 am.

Departing from Jalna at 5:05 am, the Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to reach Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) by 11:55 am. The train includes stops at various stations, such as Dadar, Thane, Kalyan Junction, Nashik Road, Manmad Junction, and Aurangabad in both directions.

According to the news agency PTI, a Central Railway official provided insights into the incident, stating, "The train suffered a glitch in its braking system at around 11 am, and left for Mumbai around 11.25 am after the technical issue was resolved."

This incident follows a delay on a Jalna-bound Vande Bharat Express from CSMT on Saturday. The delay was attributed to a cattle hit incident that occurred between Lasur and Potul stations in Marathwada. The collision resulted in damage to the train's brake pipe, front panels, and other components.

The Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, the sixth Vande Bharat train for Maharashtra, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference from Ayodhya on December 29. However, its regular services officially commenced on January 1.

This incident adds to recent challenges faced by the Vande Bharat Express trains, emphasizing the importance of addressing technical issues promptly and ensuring the safety and efficiency of railway operations.

