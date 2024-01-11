Passenger returns 'smelly food' onboard Vande Bharat train, asks for refund, railways responds | Video

Follow us on Image Source : @AKASH24188 Passengers return bad quality food in Vande Bharat Express train

A passenger onboard the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train returned food served during the journey saying it was stale and smelly. Videos have gone viral on social media showing passengers leaving their food trays and asking staff to take it back claiming it was of poor quality.

The passenger who complained about the smelly food asked for a refund and also said that the vendor responsible for providing food was spoiling the brand name of Vande Bharat.

Taking to social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, a passenger said, "@indianrailway__ @AshwiniVaishnaw @VandeBharatExp Hi sir I am in journey with 22416 from NDLS to BSB. Food that was served now is smelling and very dirty food quality. Kindly refund my all the money.. These vendor are spoiling the brand name of Vande Bharat express."

After the passenger's complaint, the Railways said that the matter is being viewed seriously and a suitable penalty has been imposed on the vendor.

"Sir, our sincere apologies for the unsatisfactory experience you had. The matter is viewed seriously. A suitable penalty has been imposed on the service provider. Further the service provider staff responsible have been disengaged and the licensee has been suitably instructed. The monitoring of the on-board services has been further strengthened," Railways said.

