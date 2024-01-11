Indian Railways: 24 Delhi-bound trains running late due to low visibility amid dense fog | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

As many as 24 trains are expected to arrive late in the national capital on Monday due to fog in several parts of the country, the railway officials said. As per the Northern Railways, at least five trains are running late by more than 4 hours, namely Seoni-Ferozpur Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Jn. Brahmputra Mail, Azamgarh-Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express, Katihar-Amritsar Express and Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express.

Two trains including Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express and Ambedkarnagar-Katra Express are likely to arrive late by around 3 hours while Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express is expected to arrive 6 hours late, the railway officials said.

CHECK THE FULL LIST HERE:

12 trains late by 1-1.30 hours

The officials further stated that as many as 12 trains are running late by around 1-1.30 hours including Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Banglore-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Rajendranagae-New Delhi Express, Maa Belhi Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Delhi Express, Chennai-New Delhi Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, and Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express.

Cold wave grips North India

According to the India Meteorological Department, cold to severe cold conditions are likely to continue over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan for the next one week and a significant decrease thereafter. Maximum temperatures are in the range of 9-12 degrees over many parts of Punjab and Haryana; and in the range of 13-16 degrees over north Rajasthan, Delhi, northwest Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. It is below normal by 4-9 degrees over these areas.

Minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-15 degrees over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northwest Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

ALSO READ: Railway services remain fog-affected as 20 trains run late amid cold wave | Check list