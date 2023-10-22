Maharashtra: BJP MLA's wife accused in atrocity, assault case on Adivasi woman in Beed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Police personnel on the spot to investigate the matter.

In a shocking incident from Beed district, Maharashtra, allegations of atrocity and assault have emerged, implicating three individuals, including the wife of local BJP legislator Suresh Dhas. The accused face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for the alleged disrobing and assault of an Adivasi woman in a field.

This case pertains to a grave incident that occurred at Ashti Police Station in Beed on Sunday. The accused in this matter, namely Prajakta Suresh Dhas, Rahul Jagdale, and Raghav Pawar, are under investigation for the incident which led to the filing of charges under IPC Sections 354, 354B, 323, 504, 506, 354A, 34, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Adivasi woman alleges that the wife of the BJP legislator, Prajakta Dhas, attempted to forcibly take possession of her ancestral land with the assistance of her associates. The incident unfolded on the evening of October 15 when the Adivasi woman, along with her family members, went to their field with bullock carts to gather cattle fodder. In the course of these activities, her husband and daughter were also present.

The woman was engaged in loading cattle fodder onto a bullock cart when her husband and daughter ventured to plow the field. At this juncture, Prajakta Dhas and her associates arrived at the scene and insisted that the Adivasi woman leave the land, which she claimed belonged to her family for the past six to seven decades.

The victim asserts that the land in question has been her family's ancestral property for over 60 years, while Prajakta Dhas insists on her claim. The matter is presently under police investigation, and further details are awaited as the case develops.

