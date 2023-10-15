Maharashtra: 11 illegal Bangladeshi migrants arrested with Indian ID proofs in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 11 illegal Bangladeshi migrants arrested with Indian ID proofs in Maharashtra's Pune

Maharashtra news: In a joint operation, the Military Intelligence unit of Southern Command of the Indian Army and Pune city police intercepted and apprehended 11 illegal Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors in the Devachi Urali area of Pune city in Maharashtra, said officials today (October 15).

According to a senior official of the Pune Police, the accused were also found in possession of PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and voter ID cards which were made using forged documents.

Police further informed that information about these Bangladeshi nationals was revealed after a tip-off from the Military Intelligence Unit.

"Police team conducted searches in the Devachi Urali area and found Bangladeshi nationals were staying without passports and other legal documents," officials said.

A case was registered at Hadpasar Police Station on Saturday under IPC sections 420,465,467,468, the Passports Act, and the Foreigners Act.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

