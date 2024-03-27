Rift emerges between Uddhav's Sena and Congress over 6 Mumbai seats: A look at past results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress and Shiv Sena are likely to see a face-off as no solution is reached over seat-sharing on six parliamentary constituencies in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) camp has released a list of 16 candidates so far for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Out of the 16 names, the party has announced its candidates on four out of 6 seats in Mumbai, which has upset the Congress party, especially former state unit chief Sanjay Nirupam.

Fuming out at Uddhav's Sena, Sanjay Nirupam has asked his party to call off the alliance in Mumbai, and instead go for a friendly contest.

"The arbitrary manner in which Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced candidates on 4 out of the 6 Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, I have inputs that they are about to announce the name of the candidate on the 5th seat i.e., on North Mumbai as well - this has upset the Congress cadre," Nirupam said.

"Mumbai Congress leadership is very upset. Voters of Congress will also be upset due to the same. I would like to demand from our top leadership that they should take a stand against this decision of the Shiv Sena," he added.

"Congress leadership will have to take a stand. There are just two options - First, break off the alliance. Second, have a friendly fight. Congress should field candidates for the seats on which we have a dispute and have not reached a solution," Nirupam added.

"Today, Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its candidates on 4 seats of Mumbai... They have left one seat for Congress as charity. I oppose this decision. I also oppose Shiv Sena (UBT) and condemn the Congress leadership that held negotiations with Shiv Sena. The candidate fielded by Shiv Sena (UBT) in North West Mumbai has corruption allegations him... I will not campaign for such 'Khichdi Chor' candidate," Nirupam lashed out at Sena.

According to reports, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad is also reportedly upset with Shiv Sena's list as she aspires to contest from Mumbai South Central.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai said, "Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has declared my name as a candidate from the party for the South Central Mumbai constituency. I will try my best and I will go around. The Lok Sabha constituency consists of six Assembly constituencies...It is a huge constituency. I will meet the electorates, I will see what development has taken place, what people's problems are and what their expectations are. We will have to prove ourselves that their expectations are met..."

As Shiv Sena-Congress alliance on verge of brink in Maharashtra, let's take a look at some past results of Mumbai constituencies

Mumbai North West 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Results

In 2014, Shiv Sena's Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar defeated Congress' Gurudas Vasant Kamat by a margin of 1,83,028 votes.

In 2019, Shiv Sena's Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar defeated Congress' Sanjay Nirupam by a margin of 2,60,328 votes.

Mumbai North East 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Results

In 2014, BJP's Dr. Kirit Somaiya defeated Nationalist Congress Party Sanjay Dina Patil by a margin of 3,17,122 votes.

In 2019, BJP's Manoj Kishorbhai Kotak defeated Nationalist Congress Party Sanjay Dina Patil by a margin of 2,26,486 votes.

Mumbai North Central 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Results

In 2014, BJP's Poonam Mahajan defeated Congress Priya Sunil Dutt by a margin of 1,86,771 votes.

In 2019, BJP's Poonam Mahajan defeated Congress Priya Sunil Dutt by a margin of 1,30,005 votes.

Mumbai South Central 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Results

In 2014, Shiv Sena's Rahul Ramesh Shewale defeated Congress' Eknath Mahadeo Gaikwad by a margin of 1,38,180 votes.

In 2019, Shiv Sena's Rahul Ramesh Shewale defeated Eknath Mahadeo Gaikwad by a margin of 1,52,139 votes.

Mumbai North 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Results

In 2014, BJP's Gopal Chinayya Shetty defeated Sanjay Nirupam by a margin of 4,46,582 votes.

In 2019, BJP's Gopal Chinayya Shetty defeated Congress' Urmila Matondkar by a margin of 4,65,247 votes.

Mumbai South 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Results

In 2014, Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant defeated Milind Deora by a margin of 1,28,564 votes.

In 2019, Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant defeated Milind Deora by a margin of 1,00,067 votes.

