Israel-Hamas war heats up Maharashtra politics, Sule, Raut attack Fadnavis, Himanta

The Israel-Hamas war triggered a parallel war of words in the Maharashtra political circle. Be it NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress or BJP, every party is vocal on the ongoing war in the Gulf. Opposition and ruling parties took an opposite stand against each other on the issue. While MVA leaders showed a soft corner for Palestine, NDA leaders expressed solidarity with Israel. In the latest development, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks against NCP leader Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule.

Sarma's dig at Pawar

"I think Sharad Pawar will send Supriya (Sule) to Gaza to fight for the Hamas," Sarma said on Pawar's reported statement regarding India's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

What has Sanjay Raut said?

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said those who were speaking on the issue are not aware of what is going on in the world.

"They (referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sarma) are not aware of what is going on in the world. They are no one to decide who should be sent to Hamas. You are standing with Israel because they gave you the technology to tamper with EVMs, and Pegasus," he said.

Pawar should condemn terrorism: Fadnavis

Fadnavis targeted Pawar, saying that he should strongly condemn terrorism and shun vote-bank politics while talking about the Israel-Palestine issue.

Pawar's stand on Israel-Hamas war

Pawar, a former defence minister, had said earlier this week that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on the Hamas-Israel war seemed to convey a different position from the one articulated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Sule hits back at Sarma

"I am surprised because Himanta Biswa Sarma has the same DNA as me, he is originally from Congress. He & I share the same Congress DNA...You know how the BJP is disrespectful towards women. But I had hopes from Himanta Biswa Sarma. I am surprised how this change has happened towards women and the approach, probably going into BJP is a little rubbing off on him...BJP IT cell needs to understand & hear carefully what Sharad Pawar has said. Hear his entire statement..," said NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule.

(With agencies inputs)

