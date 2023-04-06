Good news for Mumbaikars! Now commuters can track live status of Mumbai local

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE) Western Railway launched the ‘Yatri’app.

Mumbai: The Western Railway has launched an mobile application for Mumbaikars to track the live status of local trains on its suburban network which is spread between Churchgate station in south Mumbai and Dahanu in adjoining Palghar district.

General Manager of Western Railway Ashok Kumar Misra launched the ‘Yatri’app at Churchgate Station Concourse o­n Wednesday in the presence of railway officials and other dignitaries, according to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

Features of ‘Yatri’ app

The Western Railway has installed GPS tracking devices in all its suburban trains, which will enable the app to provide their real-time location of the local trains.

‘Yatri’ app is a live-tracking application for Mumbaikars to track their local trains for daily commuting. This app is the official Mumbai local app made in collaboration with CDP India Pvt. Ltd. for local passengers to use the live-tracking feature for WR Mumbai Suburban trains o­n the app.

With this app, developed in collaboration with a private firm, commuters will not only be able to get a train’s live location on map, but can also see it moving. The app also provides additional information about Mumbai Metro and buses. There is a section wherein the users can give their feedback.

"The app will be of utmost use for Mumbaikars traveling by WR’s Mumbai Suburban trains. In the age of GPS enabled devices everywhere, this app will assist passengers to see the location of the trains easily," said General Manager Misra. He emphasized that the GPS live tracking will be of great use to passengers as they can plan their journey in a better way.

The ‘Yatri’ app will help commuters to get authentic information regarding train live updates, announcements, latest timetable, maps of major railway stations and its amenities.

According to the official statement, in just three simple steps, commuters can view the live location. Commuters can find the nearest stations directly o­n the map, type the source station and track the local train of their choice, so they can gauge how close or far they are from the train to plan their journey.

App users can also mark their favourite trains and route to give custom notifications. The geo-location of commuters will guide them to the nearest station and nearby points of interest. The ‘Yatri’ app also provides maps of the station along with amenities to help passengers navigate easily.

Passengers also have easy access to railway and medical emergency contact numbers and tourists can also explore nearby tourist destinations and places to visit near the stations.

Divyangjan-friendly app

The app is Divyangjan-friendly as well. Divyang commuters who operate the phone via voice commands, can easily find their train’s live location by asking it through Google Assistant. They have to speak the command “Ok Google, Talk to Yatri Railways” and say the train number. Google Assistant would fetch the live location of that train via the Yatri App and speak out loud to the users.

