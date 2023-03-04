Follow us on Image Source : PIB Indian Railways to begin manufacturing of 120 Vande Bharat Express semi-high speed trains in Maharashtra

Indian Railways is set to manufacture 120 advanced Vande Bharat trains at Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Maharashtra's Latur. This move comes after Sudhakar Shrangare, the Lok Sabha MP from Latur, made multiple efforts to commence the production of India's first indigenous semi-high-speed train as early as possible.

Recently, a consortium of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Russia's CJSC Transmashholding emerged as the lowest bidder, offering a bid of Rs 120 crore per train set. The consortium of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Titagarh Wagons emerged as the second-lowest bidder, offering to produce 80 rakes at a cost of Rs 140 crore per train set. A total of 1,920 coaches will be manufactured at Latur, while 1,280 coaches will be produced at Chennai's Integral Coach Factory.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways - Railway Board invited a Rs 58,000 crore tender to manufacture 200 sleeper versions of 16 coaches of Vande Bharat Express trains and to maintain them for the next 35 years. The first Rs 26,000 crore will be paid when the trains are delivered, while the remaining Rs 32,000 crore will be paid after 35 years.

The Vande Bharat Express train service was introduced four years ago as an icon of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the 'Make in India' initiative. The railways will have depots in six cities for maintenance which include Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Jodhpur.

This move is expected to boost the railway sector in India and generate employment opportunities in the region. The project will also promote local manufacturing, technology development, and self-reliance in the country.

