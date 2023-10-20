Friday, October 20, 2023
     
  4. Maharashtra: Three including two women, who assisted drug don Lalit Patil to escape, arrested

Maharashtra: Three including two women, who assisted drug don Lalit Patil to escape, arrested

The accused Lalit Patil had escaped from a government-run hospital in Pune after he was helped by two women who have also been held in the case. The women gave Patil Rs 25 lakh when he landed in Nashik after his escape, police claimed.

Updated on: October 20, 2023 8:55 IST
Representational image

Drugs mafia Lalit Patil case: Sachin Wagh, a man who assisted drug racketeer Lalit Patil to go into hiding has been arrested by Sakinaka police. Wagh is Patil's driver and had aided him in being on the run. A total of 16 people have been arrested in this case.

Wagh's arrest has come two days after drug don Lalit Patil, who was on run, was arrested by a team of Mumbai police from Chennai. Patil had fled from a Pune hospital around two weeks ago.

Patil is accused of having a connection with a Mephedrone manufacturing unit in Nashik. 

Along with Wagh, two women -- Archana Nikam and Pradnya Kamble -- both residents of Nashik, were also arrested by the Pune police's crime branch for helping drug case accused to escape from a government hospital.

More to follow...

