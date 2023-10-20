Maharashtra: Three including two women, who assisted drug don Lalit Patil to escape, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Drugs mafia Lalit Patil case: Sachin Wagh, a man who assisted drug racketeer Lalit Patil to go into hiding has been arrested by Sakinaka police. Wagh is Patil's driver and had aided him in being on the run. A total of 16 people have been arrested in this case.

Wagh's arrest has come two days after drug don Lalit Patil, who was on run, was arrested by a team of Mumbai police from Chennai. Patil had fled from a Pune hospital around two weeks ago.

Patil is accused of having a connection with a Mephedrone manufacturing unit in Nashik.

Along with Wagh, two women -- Archana Nikam and Pradnya Kamble -- both residents of Nashik, were also arrested by the Pune police's crime branch for helping drug case accused to escape from a government hospital.

More to follow...

