Congress announces candidates for Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Assembly elections | Check full list

Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024: Congress on Tuesday released a new list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled to take place from May 13. The state Assembly has a total of 175 seats and the state has 25 Lok Sabha seats.

For the Lok Sabha elections, the grand old party announced the names of six candidates. The party has fielded former Lok Sabha MP Chinta Mohan from Tirupati, Koppula Raju from Nellore and others.

Check Lok Sabha candidates list

SNo. Constituency Candidates name 1. Visakhapatnam Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy 2. Anakapalle Vegi Venkatesh 3. Eluru Lavanya Kavuri 4. Narasaraopeta Garnepudi Alexander Sudhakar 5. Nellore Koppula Raju 6. Tirupati Chinta Mohan

Congress has released a list of 12 candidates for Assembly elections. The party has given tickets to Killi Krupa Rani from Tekkali, and Addala Venkata Varma Raju from Bheemili among others.

List of candidates for Assembly candidates

SNo. Constituency Candidates name 1. Tekkali Killi Krupa Rani 2. Bheemili Addala Venkata Varma Raju 3. Visakhapatnam South Vasupalli Santhosh 4. Gajuwaka Lakkaraju Rama Rao 5. Araku Valley (ST) Setti Gangadhara Swamy 6. Narsipatnam Ruthala Srirama Murthy 7. Gopalapuram (SC) Sodadasi Martin Luther 8. Yerragondapalem (SC) Dr Budala Ajitha Rao 9. Parchur Nallagorla Siva Srilakshmi Jyothi 10. Santhanuthalapadu (SC) Vijesh Raj Palaparthi 11. Gangadhara Nellore (SC) Ramesh Babu Deyala 12. Puthalapattu - SC M S Babu

Andhra Pradesh elections

Polling in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh will take place on May 13 and the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, as per the Election Commission. Of the 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 7 for Scheduled Tribes (STs). Four Lok Sabha constituencies are reserved for SCs and one for STs.

