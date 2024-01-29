Chhagan Bhujbal announces protest by OBCs on Feb 1 against Maharashtra govt’s decision on Maratha quota

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Maratha quota: Tensions have escalated within the Shinde government in Maharashtra over the issue of Maratha reservation, with Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction and an OBC leader, announcing protests and agitation outside the residences of MLAs, MPs, and tehsildars on February 1.

Bhujbal, who held a meeting with OBC legislators, leaders, and others at his official residence in Mumbai, expressed strong opposition to the draft published by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on January 26, which accepted the demands of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.

The announcement was made after Jarange ended his indefinite fast for the Maratha quota, as the government acceded to his demands. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that until the Marathas secure reservation, they would receive all the benefits currently enjoyed by the OBCs. A draft notification was issued by the government recognising as Kunbis all blood relatives of the Maratha community members whose Kunbi caste records have been found, making them eligible to claim the Kunbi (OBC) certificate.

Protests on Feb 1 for OBC reservation protection

After the meeting, the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection of Maharashtra said that they would gather outside the residences of MLAs, MPs and tehsildars to protest against the current decision of the state government that is taking illegal ways to offer reservation benefits to the Maratha community.

Taking to X, Bhujbal said, "My dear OBC brothers and sisters, I appeal to all of you to come together and show strength by gathering on the streets for the future of our children. On February 1, 2024, please submit your demands for the protection of OBC reservations to your local MLA, district collector, or tehsildar. Let this demand be heard loud and clear by millions. All MLAs and district collectors should also be aware that OBC, nomadic tribes, and denotified tribes are citizens and voters of this state, and it is their duty to fulfill the wishes of those who wish to contest elections."

The agitation will begin on 1 February, with a massive protest rally of OBCs is scheduled to be held in Ahmednagar on February 3. "On February 3, a massive protest rally of OBCs is scheduled to be held in Ahmednagar, where all OBC brethren are urged to be present in large numbers. OBCs and denotified tribes include many intellectuals, writers, speakers, and lawyers. All of them should cooperate with us in this work. Lawyers should be especially vigilant in fighting injustice against OBCs in the courts," he said.

Notably, Bhujbal, who belongs to the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar which joined the government last July, has been criticising the Shinde-led dispensation over its handling of the Maratha quota issue.

'Resolution passed for cancellation of draft published on Jan 26'

Bhujbal said that at the meeting a resolution was passed to cancel the draft published by the Chief Minister on January 26. "The second demand is to discontinue justice (retd) Sandeep Shinde committee (looking into Kunbi records of Marathas) because it is an unconstitutional body,” he added.

“We (OBCs) were told that the reservation for OBCs will not be touched but the state (government) is now trying to give a backdoor entry to Marathas by issuing Kunbi caste certificates to them. This move will snatch the reservation benefits from more than 300 OBC castes and it will be taken by Marathas only,” he said.

Statewide protest march of OBCs

The Maharashtra Minister also cautioned about an upcoming statewide protest march, slated to commence from Marathwada. "Soon, a statewide protest march of OBCs will be organized across Maharashtra, starting from Marathwada. Details of this will be announced soon. OBCs and denotified tribes, along with SCs, STs, and all other communities, are urged to come together to fight against this tyranny. This is my earnest appeal," he added.

