Saturday, December 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. 'Not going away from MP': Shivraj Singh Chouhan to women supporters as they turn emotional

'Not going away from MP': Shivraj Singh Chouhan to women supporters as they turn emotional

During his nearly 18-year-long tenure as CM, barring 15 months of Congress rule (December 2018-March 2020), Chouhan transformed himself from being a shy, simple and vulnerable politician to an astute leader with a wide mass appeal.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2023 10:19 IST
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Image Source : PTI Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Ladli Laxmi Yojana beneficiaries, in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who visited his former Lok Sabha constituency Vidisha, turned people emotional especially his women supporters due to various welfare schemes he launched during his tenure as CM.

The former CM was surrounded by his women supporters who got emotional and hugged him.

Meeting his supporters, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also became emotional and was in tears as women supporters encircled him and raised slogans while the former CM was visiting the famous Hanuman temple in Vidisha.

Not able to hold back his tears, Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured them he was not leaving Madhya Pradesh.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan stepped down as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister last week after BJP spectacular victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The party got 163 out of the total 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The saffron party then picked Mohan Yadav, a three-time MLA from temple town Ujjain as the new chief minister of the state.

Chouhan, who dominated the politics of Madhya Pradesh for nearly two decades, resigned as the chief minister on December 11, after Yadav was chosen as his successor, bringing curtains down on an era.

Chouhan himself won this year's assembly elections by a record margin of over one lakh votes from Budhni in Sehore district.

Even though there were talks of anti-incumbency, Chouhan, 64, sought to turn the tables in BJP’s favour in Madhya Pradesh by launching a game-changer scheme like 'Ladli Behna'. But his party had refrained from projecting him as the CM face in the assembly elections.

Chouhan had launched the Ladli Behna scheme in March this year, which provides eligible women Rs 1,250 monthly financial assistance, and later promised to gradually hike the amount to Rs 3,000.

Of the 2.72 crore women voters in the state, the scheme covered 1.31 crore women.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges MP High Court to forgive ABVP men who took judge’s car to ferry ailing person

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Shivraj News

Latest News