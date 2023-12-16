'Not going away from MP': Shivraj Singh Chouhan to women supporters as they turn emotional

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Ladli Laxmi Yojana beneficiaries, in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who visited his former Lok Sabha constituency Vidisha, turned people emotional especially his women supporters due to various welfare schemes he launched during his tenure as CM.

The former CM was surrounded by his women supporters who got emotional and hugged him.

Meeting his supporters, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also became emotional and was in tears as women supporters encircled him and raised slogans while the former CM was visiting the famous Hanuman temple in Vidisha.

Not able to hold back his tears, Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured them he was not leaving Madhya Pradesh.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan stepped down as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister last week after BJP spectacular victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The party got 163 out of the total 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The saffron party then picked Mohan Yadav, a three-time MLA from temple town Ujjain as the new chief minister of the state.

Chouhan, who dominated the politics of Madhya Pradesh for nearly two decades, resigned as the chief minister on December 11, after Yadav was chosen as his successor, bringing curtains down on an era.

Chouhan himself won this year's assembly elections by a record margin of over one lakh votes from Budhni in Sehore district.

Even though there were talks of anti-incumbency, Chouhan, 64, sought to turn the tables in BJP’s favour in Madhya Pradesh by launching a game-changer scheme like 'Ladli Behna'. But his party had refrained from projecting him as the CM face in the assembly elections.

Chouhan had launched the Ladli Behna scheme in March this year, which provides eligible women Rs 1,250 monthly financial assistance, and later promised to gradually hike the amount to Rs 3,000.

Of the 2.72 crore women voters in the state, the scheme covered 1.31 crore women.

With inputs from PTI

