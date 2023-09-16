'The way I.N.D.I.A. alliance is insulting Sanatana Dharma...': BJP MP questions Sonia Gandhi's silence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad

Madhya Pradesh: Amid a row over I.N.D.I.A. bloc party DMK leader's 'Sanatana Dharma' remark, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday slammed the Opposition's alliance saying that the way the 'INDI' alliance is insulting Sanatana Dharma, Lord Ram, do they have the courage to use such language against any other religion.

"The way the 'INDI' alliance is insulting Sanatana Dharma, Lord Ram, Sonia Gandhi and Kamal Nath are silent. Rahul Gandhi is incredible, there is nothing to say about him... Do they have the courage to use such language against any other religion... All the mischief is done with Sanatana Dharma. We will not tolerate this, the nation will also not tolerate this..."

Speaking on BJP's campaign ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The excitement in the people is amazing. The popularity of PM Modi, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan..."

ALSO READ | 'Dare BJP to...': Arvind Kejriwal on Bharat controversy

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, eight injured as private bus overturns in Ujjain district