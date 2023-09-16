'Dare BJP to...': Arvind Kejriwal on Bharat controversy

Follow us on Image Source : ARVIND KEJRIWAL (X) Arvind Kejriwal on Bharat controversy

Chhattisgarh: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a scathing attack on PM Modi-led BJP over the Bharat controversy and said he would like to challenge the BJP if they dare change the name of India. He further said that the BJP government used to run multiple programmes under the name of India until last year. Ahead of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, the opposition bloc is not letting go of any chance to attack PM Modi and the BJP government over the Bharat controversy.

Kejriwal who on Saturday was addressing a public meeting at Lalbagh Ground in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur said, "Does India belong to your father? It belongs to 140 crore people... I would like to challenge BJP that they dare change the name of India...They(BJP) used to run multiple programs under the name of India until last year," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

He further stepped up attack on PM Modi over his silence on the Anantnag encounter operation and asked him that don't he feel the grief. "It's been four days now since they (jawans) lost their lives during the (Anantnag) encounter operation, but PM Modi didn't say a single word... Why are you not speaking? Don't you feel the grief?" said Arvind Kejriwal during a public meeting at Lalbagh Ground.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked BJP whether it would change the name of Bharat if the opposition alliance INDIA rechristens itself as "Bharat".