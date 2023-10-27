Madhya Pradesh: 'Sanskrit is language of our progress and identity': PM Modi at Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at the famous Raghubir temple at Chitrakoot in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi arrived in Chitrakoot in the afternoon to participate in events at the Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust.

PM Modi visits Tulsi Peeth

The Prime Minister also visited Tulsi Peeth. He performed pooja and take darshan at Kanch Mandir and sought the blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth.

Prime Minister Modi participated in a programme at Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot.

During the public function, Prime Minister Modi released three books, namely Ashtadhyayi Bhashya, Ramanandacharya Charitam and Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki Rashtraleela at Tulsi Peeth.

PM Modi address progrrame at Tulsi Peeth

Addressing a progrrame organised at Tulsi Peeth, the Prime Minister said, "I am blessed to offer prayers at several Ram Temples, today. I also seemed blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya. Chitrakoot has always inspired me."

PM Modi said that Ashtadhyayi is a thousands-year-old text of India's linguistics, India's intellectuality and our research culture.

PM Modi on Sanskrit language

He further said that Sanskrit is not only the language of traditions but it is also the language of our progress and identity. "How many languages have come and gone in the world over these thousands of years. New languages replaced the old languages. But our culture is still as intact and steadfast. Sanskrit got refined with time but did not get polluted," he said.

"Sanskrit is the mother of several languages. Several attempts were made to destroy India during the 1,000 years of slavery. Attempts were made to destroy the Sanskrit language completely. We got Independence, but those with a mentality of slavery had a biased opinion about Sanskrit. If people from other countries know their mother tongue, they will appreciate it, but they consider knowing the Sanskrit language as a sign of backwardness. People with this mentality have been unsuccessful for the last one thousand years and will not succeed in future," he said.

Tulsi Peeth, an important religious and social service institution in Chitrakoot, was established by Jagadguru Rambhadracharya in 1987 and is one of the leading publishers of Hindu religious literature.

(With agencies input)

