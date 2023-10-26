Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: JD-U announces second list of five candidates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday released the second list of five candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly election.

The party has announced the following candidates:

Sitaram Ahirwar from Narayawali Pramod Kumar Mehra from Gotegaon Pankaj Maurya from Bahoriband Sanjay Jain from Jabalpur North Vijay Kumar Patel from Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on November 17, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP. The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.

