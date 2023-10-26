Friday, October 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Madhya Pradesh Election: MP Congress chief Kamal Nath files nomination from Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh Election: MP Congress chief Kamal Nath files nomination from Chhindwara

Kamal Nath, a Congress veteran and go-to man for the party in the event of crises, is speculated to be the chief ministerial face once again should his party win the elections.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2023 15:26 IST
MP Congress president Kamal Nath
Image Source : ANI MP Congress president Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday filed his nomination from Chhindwara district for single-phase Assembly elections which are scheduled for November 17. Counting of votes will take place on December 3. The state Congress president has been elected nine times from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. Nath was elected president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee in May 2018, leading the party in the assembly election.

Though the Congress has not officially declared its chief ministerial face, Nath is seen as the frontrunner if the party manages to get a majority in the polls. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior leader Digvijaya Singh also endorsed Nath as the chief ministerial face earlier.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government led by Nath fell after many MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP. The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.

Related Stories
'Arre chodiye Akhilesh-Vakhilesh ko': Kamal Nath takes a dig at SP chief over seat sharing in MP

'Arre chodiye Akhilesh-Vakhilesh ko': Kamal Nath takes a dig at SP chief over seat sharing in MP

Poll: Can the rift between Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath mar the chances of Congress in MP polls?

Poll: Can the rift between Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath mar the chances of Congress in MP polls?

'Mai taiyar hu… phad do kapde’: Digvijaya's light-hearted reaction on 'tear clothes' remark

'Mai taiyar hu… phad do kapde’: Digvijaya's light-hearted reaction on 'tear clothes' remark

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Madhya News

Latest News