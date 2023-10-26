Madhya Pradesh Election: MP Congress chief Kamal Nath files nomination from Chhindwara

Follow us on Image Source : ANI MP Congress president Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday filed his nomination from Chhindwara district for single-phase Assembly elections which are scheduled for November 17. Counting of votes will take place on December 3. The state Congress president has been elected nine times from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. Nath was elected president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee in May 2018, leading the party in the assembly election.

Though the Congress has not officially declared its chief ministerial face, Nath is seen as the frontrunner if the party manages to get a majority in the polls. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior leader Digvijaya Singh also endorsed Nath as the chief ministerial face earlier.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government led by Nath fell after many MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP. The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.