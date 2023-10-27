Kamal Nath, wife own assets worth over Rs 134 crore as per poll affidavit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath during a party event.

Madhya Pradesh Election: Congress state president and former chief minister Kamal Nath filed his nomination from Chhindwara Assembly seat on Thursday, after offering prayers at a Ram Temple in the district.

According to Kamal Nath's poll affidavit, he and his wife Alka together own movable and non-movable assets worth Rs 134.09 crore. Kamal Nath owns asset worth Rs 71.58 crore while his owns around 62.52 crore.

Further according to the affidavit, Kamal Nath has movable assets worth Rs 7.13 crore and his wife Alka has movable asset worth Rs 45.95 crore.

As per affidavit, Kamal Nath's immovable property value is around Rs 64.45 crore and while his wife Alka owns around Rs 16.56 crore.

Kamal Nath has two ambassadors cars and a Safari which are worth approximately 21 lakhs.

The Congress state president also owns 300 grams of gold jewelery worth over Rs 16 lakh while wife Alka has 1039 grams of gold and 2248 carat diamond and stone jewellery, worth Rs 3.33 crore.

BJP fields Bunty Sahu against Kamal Nath

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Bunty Sahu against Nath. The Congress leader had defeated Sahu by a margin of more than 25,000 in the by-election to the Chhindwara assembly constituency in 2019.

Talking to reporters after filing the nomination papers, Nath who is leading the party in the centrally-located state, told reporters that the people of Madhya Pradesh and Chhindwara will shower their blessing on the Congress.

In the run-up to the polls, Nath had already organised sermons of two prominent Hindu preachers Pandit Dhirendra Shastri and Pandit Pradeep Mishra.

Shastri, who advocates for Hindu Rashtra, had praised Nath for building more than 102-feet tall Hanuman temple in Chhindwara.

Nath had represented the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency for eight times. After becoming the chief minister in 2018, he had contested the assembly by-election after Congress MLA Deepak Saxena resigned from Chhindwara to make way for Nath to fight the polls.

The government led by Kamal Nath, which was formed in December 2018, lasted only 15 months as it collapsed in March 2020 after several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

