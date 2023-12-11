WATCH: Mohan Yadav's first reaction after being named as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Dr Mohan Yadav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Ujjain Dakshin MLA Dr Mohan Yadav is set to be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. 58-year-old Yadav an OBC leader, was elected as the BJP's legislature party leader in Madhya Pradesh at a meeting in Bhopal held in the evening in the presence of central observers.

In his first reaction, the CM-designate said that he hopes to get the support of everyone. "I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities," Yadav added.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Yadav thanks party's top leadership

Addressing a press conference after being named as the next Chief Minister of the state, Yadav also expressed his gratitude to the top leadership of the BJP. "I thank PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, VD Sharma for giving me such a big responsibility. It is only the BJP party which can give such a big responsibility to a small worker like me. I will take forward the development journey of the state...," he added.

What did MP BJP chief say?

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma also congratulated the entire leadership and expressed gratitude for electing such a worker, who is committed to the ideology and dedicated his life to working for it with his hard work.

Madhya Pradesh polls

It should be mentioned here that Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Mohan Yadav to replace Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister