Madhya Pradesh: 40 students taken ill after consuming iron supplement in govt school

The affected students were being treated at the district hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Bhopal Published on: February 14, 2023 23:44 IST
More than 40 students were taken ill after consuming iron supplement pills provided to them by a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district on Tuesday, police said on Tuesday. 

As many as 41 students of Class 6, 7 and 8 of the Government Middle School at Abhada village in Nepanagar tehsil complained of stomach pain and vomiting, Chief Medical Health Officer Pradeep Mojeph said.

Earlier, several children had taken ill after consuming a mid-day meal served at a school in West Bengal's Birbhum district in which a snake was allegedly found. 

