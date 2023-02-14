Follow us on Image Source : REPRESNETATIVE Madhya Pradesh: 40 students taken ill after consuming iron supplement in govt school

More than 40 students were taken ill after consuming iron supplement pills provided to them by a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district on Tuesday, police said on Tuesday.

As many as 41 students of Class 6, 7 and 8 of the Government Middle School at Abhada village in Nepanagar tehsil complained of stomach pain and vomiting, Chief Medical Health Officer Pradeep Mojeph said.

The affected students were being treated at the district hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

Earlier, several children had taken ill after consuming a mid-day meal served at a school in West Bengal's Birbhum district in which a snake was allegedly found.

