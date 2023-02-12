Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE 'Bajrang Bali' served notice for removal of encroachment on railway land in Madhya Pradesh

In a head-scratching incident, the railway department on Sunday served a notice to Lord Bajrang Bali for the removal of the 'encroachment' on the Railway land in Sabalgarh town in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

The notice, issued on February 8, addressed to Bajrang Bali directed the removal of the encroachment within seven days or face action. The encroacher will have to pay the expense if the Railways take action to remove the structure, it said.

The notice was later withdrawn after the department realised its mistake. It was pasted at the temple of the deity. Jhansi Railway Division's PRO (Public Relations Officer) Manoj Mathur said the initial notice was served mistakenly.

"Now, the new notice was served to the priest of the temple," he said. Earlier, the notice was served to 'Bajrang Bali, Sabalgarh' by the senior section engineer of the Jhansi railway division.

The structure was to be removed for the construction of the Sheopur-Gwalior broad-gauge line. The new notice, issued on February 10, was served in the name of Harishankar Sharma, the priest of the temple.

