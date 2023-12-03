Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh, brother Lakshman Singh trailing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaivardhan Singh

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: The early trend of counting took everyone by surprise as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh rejecting all the predictions of the exit polls.

Several biggies from Congress are trailing in their constituencies. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh is trailing in Raghogarh and his brother Lakshman Singh from Chachoura is also on a down track.

Digvijaya's royal family is one of the most popular families in the state. Singh's father Balbhadra Singh was king of Raghogarh (under Gwalior State), presently known as Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. Digvijaya is popularly known as Raja saab and his son Baba saab.

Reacting to the early trend in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the people are supreme and it is their faith' that has paid today. The CM credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schemes that worked for the state.

"Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts. Madhya Pradesh became a family...I had said earlier too that the BJP would get a comfortable and grand majority as people's love for us was visible everywhere," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.