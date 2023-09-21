Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Chouhan to unveil ‘Statue of Oneness’ in Omkareshwar today | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Work underway for installation of 108-foot-tall Adi Shankaracharya statue at Omkareshwar

Madhya Pradesh news: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to unveil the ‘Statue of Oneness’, a 108-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya, in Omkareshwar today (September 21). Situated on the picturesque banks of the Narmada River, Omkareshwar is approximately 80 km away from the bustling city of Indore. The awe-inspiring multi-metal sculpture stands on a 54-foot-high pedestal and has a height of 108 feet.

Ahead of the inauguration, CM Chouhan on Wednesday (September 20) told media, “Adi Guru Shankaracharya Maharaj worked to connect the country culturally. He worked to spread the essence of the Vedas to the common people. He also made four monasteries in four corners of the country. This worked to keep India culturally united. Because of that India is united today.”

His birthplace was Kerala but he got knowledge in Omkareshwar. He had walked over 1,600 kilometres through forests. He found a Guru there and after gaining knowledge from there he moved towards Kashi (Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh). The entire country, which was in a state of cultural disintegration at that time, was completely united, he added.

“Shankaracharya Maharaj got such a Guru in Omkareshwar. The tradition of knowledge should not end from there and the coming generations should also continue to get the knowledge. Therefore, not only is the divine statue being installed there but we are also going to build Ekatmadham there. Its foundation stone will be laid,” the CM said.

“It is my own belief that in the times to come, our Ekatmadham (idea of Advaita) will save the world, hence we are making this project there,” he added.

Unveiling programme will be organised with grandeur: Shivraj Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the unveiling programme of ‘Statue of Oneness’ in Omkareshwar on September 21 will be organised with full dignity, grandeur and divinity. All the prominent sages and saints of the country participating in the programme should be accorded traditional welcome. In view of the rainy season, the district administration should be especially sensitive and alert regarding the venue and traffic arrangements and do point-wise planning, he added.

Chouhan made these remarks while reviewing the preparations for the unveiling programme of the 'Statue of Oneness' at his residence-cum-office in Bhopal.

As per reports, CM Chouhan will welcome the Sadhus and saints according to the religious traditions of Kerala on September 21. After this, offerings will be made in the Vedic Yagya ritual by the Chief Minister and revered saints. On this occasion, along with the performances of dances of Shiva tradition by artists from across the country, there will be a presentation of the Panchayatana puja tradition promoted by Acharya by artists of Indian performing styles.

CM Chouhan and revered saints will unveil the Statue of Oneness and perform bhoomi and shila puja of Advaita Lok. CM Chouhan and the revered saints will offer floral tributes at the feet of the Statue of Oneness amidst chanting of Vedas and blowing of conch shells by a total of 101 batukas. After this, the Chief Minister along with saints and dignitaries will leave for Brahmotsav.

It was informed that Brahmotsav will be held at Siddhavarkoot. In this, Shankar Sangeet Vedochhar, group dance presentation "Shivoham'' focused on the sources of Acharya Shankar and release of books based on "Ekatm Dham" and Advaita Yuva Jagran Shivir published by Acharya Shankar Cultural Unity Trust will be done. In the Brahmotsav there will also be a screening of the film "Ekatma Ki Yatra''.

There will be a dialogue of saints and an address of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan in the afternoon. In the Brahmotsav there will be a gathering of about 5,000 saints, sages and dignitaries, the release added.

Khandwa Collector on Statue of Oneness:

Sharing details of the installation and scheduled inauguration of the statue, Khandwa Collector Anoop Kumar Singh said, "The work on the installation of a 108-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya is underway below the Mandhata mountain in Omkareshwar. The statue will stand at a height of 108 feet and will also have a pedestal, which will be 54 feet high. The work is in its final stages. The statue will be unveiled by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 21."

Ekatma Dham - A journey for oneness | ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

February 9, 2017: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces the construction of a 108-ft-tall Statue of Acharya Shankar, Advaita Lok museum, and the Acharya Shankar International Institute of Advaita Vedanta

May 1, 2017: Shankar Jayanti celebrations

December 9, 2017 to January 22, 2018: Ekatma Yatra

January 22, 2018: Ekatma Parv

January 27, 2018: Formation of the Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas

Dedember 8 to 10, 2019: Advaita Utsav

June 4, 2022: L&T wins State of Oneness construction contract

Acharya Shankar International Institute of Advaita Vedanta: This will be a coordination centre, research centre and resource centre for the study and promotion of Advaita Vedanta.

Acharya Padmapada Centre for Advaita Philosophy

Acharya Hastamalaka Advaita Centre for Science

Acharya Sureshwara Advaita Centre for Social Science

Acharya Totaka Advaita Centre for Literature, Music and Arts

Maharshi Vedavyasa Advaita Library

Acharya Gaudapada Advaita Extension Centre

Acharya Govinda Bhagavatpada Gurukul

Sharada Temple

Activities of Nyas:

Shankar Vyakhyanmala

Shankar Sangeet

Advaita Utsav

Advaita youth camps

Painting workshops and exhibitions

Advaita Jagaran Shivir

