Madhya Pradesh: Adi Shankaracharya statue to be unveiled on September 21 in view of heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The statue of Adi Shankaracharya.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday informed that the inauguration of the 108-feet-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya on Omakareshwar will be inaugurated on September 21 after the state received heavy rainfall. Earlier, it was to be inaugurated on September 18.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Chouhan wrote in Hindi, "In view of the rainy situation in the state, we are going to schedule the unveiling of the statue of Lord Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar on 21st September instead of 18th September."

The statue is dedicated to the 8th-century philosopher, an influential and revered figure in Hinduism, who has been named “Ekatmata Ki Pratima” (statue of oneness). Notably, Omkareshwar is a temple town that houses one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Ekatma Dham, located at Omkareshwar, serves as a beacon of unity and oneness, a living embodiment of the timeless message of Advaita Vedanta as propagated by the great Acharya Shankar or Adi Shankara.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has received heavy rainfall in the last few days leading to a flood-like situation in several parts of the state. More than 200 persons were rescued from low-lying areas amid heavy rain in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Director of India Meteorological Department V P S Chandel said 171 millimeters (6.73 inches) of rainfall was recorded in Indore city in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Saturday.

"Those rescued include 21 villagers stranded on an island in Gambhir river after flooding in Kalaria village of Rau tehsil, he said. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Parmar said the 21 persons, comprising women, children, fishermen and farmers, were rescued by sending lifeboats.

ALSO READ | Watch: 108-feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya to be unveiled in MP on Sept 18, check details