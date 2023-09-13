Watch: 108-feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya to be unveiled in MP on September 18, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 108-feet-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar to be unveiled on September 18

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate a 108-feet-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar on September 18. Omkareshwar is a temple town which houses one of the 12 Jyotirlings dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The place will soon be home to a towering monument - the 108-feet-tall statue of Oneness - a tribute to the timeless wisdom of Acharya Shankar.

"Omkareshwar, a global hub for unity and spiritual enlightenment, will honour the teachings of Acharya Shankar with a majestic 108-feet statue, a museum delving into the depths of Advaita Vedanta, and a research institute for in-depth study and contemplation," said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The statue is dedicated to the 8th century philosopher, an influential and revered figure in Hinduism, has been named “Ekatmata Ki Pratima” (statue of oneness).

Ekatma Dham, located at Omkareshwar, serves as a beacon of unity and oneness, a living embodiment of the timeless message of Advaita Vedanta as propagated by the great Acharya Shankar or Adi Shankara.

Work was underway to develop Omkareshwar, located about 80km from Indore on the Narmada river banks, as a global centre of the Advaita Vedanta philosophy promoted by Adi Shankaracharya, an official release said.

The construction of the statue on the Mandhata mountain in the temple town is part of the first phase of the development project, it said.

Adi Shankaracharya's relation with Omkareshwar

Born in present-day Kerala, Adi Shankaracharya is believed to have reached Omkareshwar after becoming a 'sanyasi' (monk) at a very young age, where he met his guru Govind Bhagwadpad and stayed in the religious city for four years and attained education.

According to religious beliefs, he left Omkareshwar at the age of 12 and travelled across the country spreading the Advaita Vedanta philosophy and explaining its tenets to people.

A museum named "Advaita Lok" in Omkareshwar and an international Vedanta institute, an "Advaita Forest" is also being developed across 36 hectares in the town.

Ekatma Dham - A journey for oneness | Major milestones

February 9, 2017 : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces the construction of a 108-ft-tall Statue of Acharya Shankar, Advaita Lok museum, and the Acharya Shankar International Institute of Advaita Vedanta

: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces the construction of a 108-ft-tall Statue of Acharya Shankar, Advaita Lok museum, and the Acharya Shankar International Institute of Advaita Vedanta May 1, 2017 : Shankar Jayanti celebrations

: Shankar Jayanti celebrations December 9, 2017 to January 22, 2018 : Ekatma Yatra

: Ekatma Yatra January 22, 2018 : Ekatma Parv

: Ekatma Parv January 27, 2018 : Formation of the Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas

: Formation of the Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas Dedember 8 to 10, 2019 : Advaita Utsav

: Advaita Utsav June 4, 2022: L&T wins State of Oneness construction contract

Acharya Shankar International Institufe of Advaita Vedanta

This will be a coordination centre, research centre and resource centre for the study and promotion of Advaita Vedanta.

Acharya Padmapada Centre for Advaita Philosophy

Acharya Hastamalaka Advaita Centre for Science

Acharya Sureshwara Advaita Centre for Social Science

Acharya Totaka Advaita Centre for Literature, Music and Arts

Maharshi Vedavyasa Advaita Library

Acharya Gaudapada Advaita Extension Centre

Acharya Govinda Bhagavatpada Gurukul

Sharada Temple

Activities of Nyas

Shankar Vyakhyanmala

Shankar Sangeet

Advaita Utsav

Advaita youth camps

Painting workshops and exhibitions

Advaita Jagaran Shivir

With inputs from PTI

