Watch: 108-feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya to be unveiled in MP on September 18, check details

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate a 108-feet-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar on September 18. Omkareshwar is a temple town which houses one of the 12 Jyotirlings dedicated to Lord Shiva.
The place will soon be home to a towering monument - the 108-feet-tall statue of Oneness - a tribute to the timeless wisdom of Acharya Shankar.
"Omkareshwar, a global hub for unity and spiritual enlightenment, will honour the teachings of Acharya Shankar with a majestic 108-feet statue, a museum delving into the depths of Advaita Vedanta, and a research institute for in-depth study and contemplation," said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
The statue is dedicated to the 8th century philosopher, an influential and revered figure in Hinduism, has been named “Ekatmata Ki Pratima” (statue of oneness).
Ekatma Dham, located at Omkareshwar, serves as a beacon of unity and oneness, a living embodiment of the timeless message of Advaita Vedanta as propagated by the great Acharya Shankar or Adi Shankara.
Work was underway to develop Omkareshwar, located about 80km from Indore on the Narmada river banks, as a global centre of the Advaita Vedanta philosophy promoted by Adi Shankaracharya, an official release said.
The construction of the statue on the Mandhata mountain in the temple town is part of the first phase of the development project, it said.
Adi Shankaracharya's relation with Omkareshwar
Born in present-day Kerala, Adi Shankaracharya is believed to have reached Omkareshwar after becoming a 'sanyasi' (monk) at a very young age, where he met his guru Govind Bhagwadpad and stayed in the religious city for four years and attained education.
According to religious beliefs, he left Omkareshwar at the age of 12 and travelled across the country spreading the Advaita Vedanta philosophy and explaining its tenets to people.
A museum named "Advaita Lok" in Omkareshwar and an international Vedanta institute, an "Advaita Forest" is also being developed across 36 hectares in the town.
Ekatma Dham - A journey for oneness | Major milestones
- February 9, 2017: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces the construction of a 108-ft-tall Statue of Acharya Shankar, Advaita Lok museum, and the Acharya Shankar International Institute of Advaita Vedanta
- May 1, 2017: Shankar Jayanti celebrations
- December 9, 2017 to January 22, 2018: Ekatma Yatra
- January 22, 2018: Ekatma Parv
- January 27, 2018: Formation of the Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas
- Dedember 8 to 10, 2019: Advaita Utsav
- June 4, 2022: L&T wins State of Oneness construction contract
Acharya Shankar International Institufe of Advaita Vedanta
This will be a coordination centre, research centre and resource centre for the study and promotion of Advaita Vedanta.
- Acharya Padmapada Centre for Advaita Philosophy
- Acharya Hastamalaka Advaita Centre for Science
- Acharya Sureshwara Advaita Centre for Social Science
- Acharya Totaka Advaita Centre for Literature, Music and Arts
- Maharshi Vedavyasa Advaita Library
- Acharya Gaudapada Advaita Extension Centre
- Acharya Govinda Bhagavatpada Gurukul
- Sharada Temple
Activities of Nyas
- Shankar Vyakhyanmala
- Shankar Sangeet
- Advaita Utsav
- Advaita youth camps
- Painting workshops and exhibitions
- Advaita Jagaran Shivir
With inputs from PTI
