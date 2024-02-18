Madhya Pradesh: 10 reasons why Kamal Nath likely to ditch Congress for BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Kamal Nath

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (February 19), said the sources. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi, they said.

The sources said the BJP may hold a big event in Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara to welcome the father-son duo and several Congress sitting and former MLAs.

According to the sources, here are factors that upset the Madhya Pradesh Congress stalwart.

The Congress leaders blamed Kamal Nath for the debacle in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023. As soon as the election results came, there was a strong demand for Kamal Nath's resignation as MP Congress president. Randeep Singh Surjewala, Gurdeep Singh Sappal and JP Aggarwal had complained about Kamal Nath's working style to the party high command. Kamal Nath was not consulted in the process of appointments of Jitu Patwari as the party state president, Umang Singhar as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Hemant Katare as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition. Kamal Nath did not get the Rajya Sabha ticket despite his request to Sonia Gandhi. Rajya Sabha ticket was given to staunch supporter of Digvijaya Singh - Ashok Singh. Rahul Gandhi was against giving a ticket to Kamal Nath. There was resentment over the questions raised regarding the expenses incurred by Kamal Nath during the elections in the last 5 years. The Congress high command decided to hold the first mega rally of I.N.D.I.A bloc in Bhopal but Kamal Nath was not consulted again. The high command was holding talks for seat-sharing in Madhya Pradesh with the Samajwadi Party without taking Kamal Nath on board. After the election defeat, questions were raised about Kamal Nath not providing all the facilities, including election material on the ground. Rahul Gandhi had expressed displeasure publicly. Apart from Kamal Nath, everyone in the state unit was consulted in the survey and distribution of tickets for the assembly elections.

