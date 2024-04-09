Congress will be wiped out in Madhya Pradesh on June 4, says PM Modi during poll campaign in Balaghat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at Congress and exuded confidence that the party will be wiped out in Madhya Pradesh on June 4 --the day when the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to take place. Addressing an election rally in Balaghat, he said the love from mothers and sisters here clearly hints at the results in Madhya Pradesh on June 4. "Four to five months back, you cleared Congress from the state. Now in Lok Sabha elections, people in Congress are not fighting with those in BJP but amongst themselves," the PM added.

PM Modi on India's global standing

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted a significant shift in India's global standing, emphasizing that where previously the Congress government sought assistance abroad for its grievances, now the tables have turned. He noted with pride that major nations, even those at war with each other, now approach India to discuss their concerns. Such recognition boosts the morale of every Indian, he remarked.

Congress undermined sacrifices of common people: PM

Reflecting on the past, PM Modi criticised the Congress party's traditional mindset, which he claimed was entrenched in "outdated ideologies" long after independence. He lamented that despite the sacrifices and struggles of the common people during the freedom movement, the Congress leadership failed to uphold these values upon assuming power. "Instead, the party's leadership became concentrated within a small family circle, ultimately hindering the nation's progress and development," the PM alleged.

PM lambasts Congress' 'old mentality'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed the Congress party for what he sees as its persistent adherence to outdated mentalities. He highlighted an instance where Congress allegedly made extensive efforts to thwart the candidacy of the first Adivasi woman who stepped forward to vie for the post of President. "Congress still cannot get rid of its old mentality. When the first Adivasi woman came forward to become the President of the country, the Congress party left no stone unturned to defeat her," he claimed.

In a veiled warning, PM Modi cautioned against those who enter politics solely for personal gain. "For Modi, my India is my family. Those who have joined politics to fill their coffers, should not give threats to Modi...'Modi bhakt hai Mahakal ka'. Modi bows down only in front of the people of the country or in front of Mahakal," he said.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

