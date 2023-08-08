'82 per cent are Hindus in India': Kamal Nath on Dhirendra Shastri's Hindu Rashtra demand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that what is the point of making a 'Hindu Nation' as 82 per cent people in the country are Hindus only.

The senior Congress leader made this remark while responding to media queries who mentioned that self-styled godman Bageshwar Dham's head priest Dhirendra Shastri keeps raising the demand of a 'Hindu Rashtra'. Dhirendra Shastri recently had an event in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

"What is the point of making a Hindu nation, 82 per cent are Hindus here. In a country where there is such a huge percentage, is it a matter of debate? What is the need to say Hindu nation, these figures state," Kamal Nath said.

On Saturday, Kamal Nath welcomed Dhirendra Shastri in his pocket borough Chhindwara by performing his "aarti" along with his MP son Nakul Nath, a gesture viewed as soft Hindutva ahead of assembly elections.

"He (Dhirendra Shastri praised Chhindwara a lot. The people of Chhindwara were very happy, around 7 to 8 lakh people came to the program. All three days were successful," said Kamal Nath.

Meanwhile, hitting out at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath said that he is the most corrupt Chief Minister in history... "the number of scams that have taken place in Madhya Pradesh, I think, is not a country's record but a world record."

