Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren summoned by ED in land scam case on August 14

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to appear for questioning on August 14 in an alleged land scam case.

Prior to this, Hemant Soren was called for questioning last on November 18, 2022 in an illegal mining case.

Hemant Soren is part of Opposition-led I.N.D.I.A bloc and had attended the Bengaluru meeting, held last month.

He has been asked to depose next week in state capital Ranchi and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said.

The case in which he has been called was not known immediately.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader had been questioned by the ED earlier in a case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

