IAF helicopter makes precautionary landing near Bhopal, crew safe | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI An Indian Air Force ALH Dhruv helicopter makes a precautionary landing near Bhopal.

In a recent incident in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian Air Force (IAF) ALH Dhruv helicopter executed a precautionary landing near Bhopal. According to IAF sources, the initial reports suggest that the crew members are safe. A team has been dispatched to the location to assess and address any technical issues that may have prompted the landing.

The helicopter was carrying six army personnel at the time of the incident, and all of them are reported to be safe.

The emergency landing was attributed to technical issues that arose during the flight. According to local residents, the helicopter had been circling around the vicinity of the dam before ultimately landing in the field.

When questioned by villagers, the army personnel on board declined to provide details about the situation. Due to the technical problems, the helicopter made its emergency landing at approximately 8:00 AM.

Another helicopter has since arrived at the scene to assist in the rescue and recovery efforts. This Indian Air Force helicopter, which was en route from Bhopal to Jhansi, transported engineers and a technical team to the site. Further details regarding the nature of the technical issues and the subsequent actions taken by the military are awaited as the situation unfolds.

IAF holds aerial display in Bhopal to mark its 91st anniversary

This incident occurred just a day after the Indian Air Force celebrated its 91st Anniversary with an impressive air show held in Bhopal. The event, titled 'Air Power Beyond Boundaries,' featured a range of IAF aircraft, including the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30 MKI, and Mirage-2000, among others. The spectacular display of flying skills and aerobatics enthralled spectators, highlighting the prowess and capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

Also read | After Rajasthan, Mayawati's BSP announces alliance with Gondwana Gantantra Party in Madhya Pradesh

Also read | Madhya Pradesh ETG Opinion Poll: Shivraj Chouhan-led BJP in trouble, Congress may get majority mark