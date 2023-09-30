After Rajasthan, Mayawati's BSP announces alliance with Gondwana Gantantra Party in Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati

Madhya Pradesh elections: After Rajasthan, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday announced its alliance with Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), officials have informed.

According to the alliance agreement, the BSP will contest 178 seats while the GGP will field its candidates on 52 seats, said BSP's Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gautam and GGP's national general secretary Balbir Singh Tomar at a press conference.

"A government of this alliance will be formed in Madhya Pradesh to end the atrocities on Dalits, tribals and women. This will also end the dictatorial and capitalist rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress and the poor will get justice," a joint statement from both the parties said.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the BSP had won two seats. However, one of their MLAs later joined the BJP.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this year.

With just couple of months left for the assembly elections in the state, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the state may fall short of an absolute majority, according to ETG opinion poll.

According to the survey, the BJP may get restricted to 102-108 seats while the Congress party may get 118-128 seats. The half-way mark to claim the absolute majority is 116. The state has a total of 230 assembly seats.

Speaking about vote share, not a major difference is being seen between the two parties as of now, according to the opinion poll prediction.

The BJP may get 41.02 per cent of the total vote share while the Congress may get 40.89 per cent, Bahajun Samaj Party (BSP) may bag 1.29 per cent and others may get 0.43 per cent.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh ETG Opinion Poll: Shivraj Chouhan-led BJP in trouble, Congress may get majority mark

ALSO READ | Congress led by Bhupesh Baghel likely to retain power in Chhattisgarh, predict two different surveys