MP: How much party candidates can spend on various items during poll campaign? Election commission fixes rate

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released a list of 260 items and laid down rules for candidates as to how much they can spend on these items during their poll campaign. It will be on the basis of the rates set by the poll body, candidates election spending will be scrutinised.
Any candidate if found spending more than Rs 40 lakh will be under scanner and the election commission will follow a due procedure. The candidates will also have to audit their expenditure made on items including food, community food service, poll rallies, roadshows, and fireworks.
Other items and services including goods, photocopy, graphics, printing, electronic goods have been included in the list.
Rate set for various food items
According to the election commission, rates have been fixed for below mentioned food items.
- Soan Papdi Rs 225
- Milk Cake 484
- Badam Barfi Rs 460
- Plain Barfi Rs 460
- Doda Barfi Rs 460
- Kaju Katli Rs 869
- Gulab Jamun Rs 435
- Bengali Mithai Rs 470
- Bengali Mithai special Rs 495
- Malai Doda Rs 484
- Shahi Doda 490
- Malia Tikki Rs 490
Not more than Rs 40 for food packets
The poll body has further fixed rates for candidates as to how much they can spend on some other items.
- Samosa-Kachori Rs 10
- Cutting tea Rs 5
- Poha Rs 12
- Aloo Bada Rs 10
- Coffee Rs 15
- Vegetable-Bread packets Rs 40
- Thali Rs 80
- Water bottle Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20
Rate set for some other items
- Simple-small Garland Rs 10
- Special Garland Rs 25
- Big Garland Rs 700
- Small Boutique Rs 100
- Large Boutique Rs 250
- Rs 2500 for loudspeaker-disel in vehicles for 24 hours
- Rs 2,000 for sound system in auto
