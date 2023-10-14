MP: How much party candidates can spend on various items during poll campaign? Election commission fixes rate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released a list of 260 items and laid down rules for candidates as to how much they can spend on these items during their poll campaign. It will be on the basis of the rates set by the poll body, candidates election spending will be scrutinised.

Any candidate if found spending more than Rs 40 lakh will be under scanner and the election commission will follow a due procedure. The candidates will also have to audit their expenditure made on items including food, community food service, poll rallies, roadshows, and fireworks.

Other items and services including goods, photocopy, graphics, printing, electronic goods have been included in the list.

Rate set for various food items

According to the election commission, rates have been fixed for below mentioned food items.

Soan Papdi Rs 225

Milk Cake 484

Badam Barfi Rs 460

Plain Barfi Rs 460

Doda Barfi Rs 460

Kaju Katli Rs 869

Gulab Jamun Rs 435

Bengali Mithai Rs 470

Bengali Mithai special Rs 495

Malai Doda Rs 484

Shahi Doda 490

Malia Tikki Rs 490

Not more than Rs 40 for food packets

The poll body has further fixed rates for candidates as to how much they can spend on some other items.

Samosa-Kachori Rs 10

Cutting tea Rs 5

Poha Rs 12

Aloo Bada Rs 10

Coffee Rs 15

Vegetable-Bread packets Rs 40

Thali Rs 80

Water bottle Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20

Rate set for some other items

Simple-small Garland Rs 10

Special Garland Rs 25

Big Garland Rs 700

Small Boutique Rs 100

Large Boutique Rs 250

Rs 2500 for loudspeaker-disel in vehicles for 24 hours

Rs 2,000 for sound system in auto

