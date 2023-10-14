Precious five votes! All you need to know about the smallest polling booth in India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The smallest polling booth in India

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The state will go to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17 this year. Bhupesh Baghel from Congress is seeking to protect his citadel, whereas the BJP who is in opposition, is hoping to corner it. Meanwhile, preparations are underway at the polling booths to facilitate a good experience for the voters. As every vote is precious in a democratic country, there is a booth in the state that is made for just five people who can enjoy their voting rights. There are only five voters in Sheradand village of Bharatpur Sonhat, the first assembly of Chhattisgarh. The administration has created a separate polling center for these five voters. This polling station, Sheradand, is the smallest polling station in Chhattisgarh and possibly the smallest polling station in the country too.

Only three houses in Sheradand village

15 years ago in 2008, this place came into the limelight when a polling station was built in a hut for only two voters. Sheradand is a dependent village of Chandha Gram Panchayat of Sonhat block of Koriya district. There are only three houses in Sheradand amidst dense forests. A 60-year-old man named Mahipal Ram lives alone in his home. In the second house, Ramprasad Cherva lives with his wife Singaro and four children, while in the third house, Dasaru Ram lives with his wife Sumitra, a daughter and a son. In these three houses, there are a total of five voters, including three males and two females.

Among the five voters, Dasru Ram along with his family had settled here from Jashpur five years ago. He and his wife Sumitra will vote for the first time in Sheradand. This is the 143rd polling station in the state. Since 2008, voting in the village has taken place in a hut, but now a permanent building has been constructed.

How polls are conducted here?

The Election Commission's polling team reaches here two days in prior by tractor and stays here for two nights to get the voting done. The vote turnout is recorded 100 per cent each time the polls are conducted. Apart from this, there are 12 voters in Kanto and 23 voters in Rewala of this assembly. People generally face a lot of difficulties while travelling from Chandha to Sheradand due to the lack of road and bridge for five kilometers.

(Report- Sikandar Khan)