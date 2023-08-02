Madhya Pradesh: Father risks life, saves 4-year-old kid taken away by leopard

Follow us on Image Source : VISHAL UPADHYAY, INDIA TV A father saves his 4-year-old kid from leopard attack

A father risked his life to save his 4-year-old son from a Leopard attack in Madhya Pradesh's Chacharia village, which falls in the buffer zone of Umaria-Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

According to reports, the attack took place when the father-son duo were sleeping in the porch of their house as there was no power.

The 45-year-old Ram Prasad Singh Gond was sleeping with his 4-year-old son Ravi Shankar when a leopard entered the house at around 3 am and took the child away.

Speaking about the incident, Ram Prasad Singh said he felt somebody's presence during sleep. He got up in panic and heard the kid crying and soon realised that the leopard had taken the kid. He shouted and ran after the leopard.

Soon other villagers also got aware and all of them followed the leopard who had run away.

As they kept following the leopard, the wild cat finally left the kid and ran away by jumping over the fence.

However, by then, the kid had gotten injured and was rushed to Karkeli Hospital where he was sent to the district hospital.

Reports say that an attempt was made to contact the officials of the Forest Department, however, their mobiles were not reachable.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh: Torrential rain to lash state, red alert issued for August 2, 3 | DETAILS