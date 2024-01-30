Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath supporters clash at Congress office in MP, throw chairs at each other | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRASALUJA A clash broke out between supporters of Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Supporters of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Congress leader Kamal Nath engaged in a clash at the party's state headquarters on Monday. The video of the fight went viral on social media.

A controversy erupted among Congress leaders inside the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office, leading to a physical altercation and exchange of verbal spats.

The video shared by BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja on X depicts a heated argument between supporters of the two Congress stalwarts at PCC Bhawan. “Supporters of Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh kick and punch each other,“ BJP’s Saluja said in an X post.

Watch video here:

The viral clip shows the two groups throwing chairs at each other while hurling abuses. Despite attempts by some individuals to stop the fight, their efforts were unsuccessful. Additionally, a man who tried to intervene and pacify the violent groups was eventually kicked out.

Here's why clash broke out

A dispute broke out between spokesperson Shaharyar Khan and former President of MP Congress' Scheduled Caste Department, Pradeep Ahirwar. Shaharyar Khan made allegations against Pradeep Ahirwar, claiming that Pradeep had been verbally abusing Digvijay Singh over ticket distribution in the November Assembly polls.

In the elections held on November 17, the BJP set a record in Madhya Pradesh by winning and returning to power after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years. Digvijaya Singh played an integral role in the Kamal Nath-led party's campaign in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma during an interaction with a news channel, had made certain derogatory remarks against Kamal Nath, wondering whether he was aligning with the BJP during elections, and said there should have been introspection by the party leadership into his actions during the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

In the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, out of 230 seats in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 163 seats, while the Congress party won 66 seats and the Bharatiya Adivasi Party won one seat.

Also Read: Major administrative reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers get new postings

Also Read: Two groups agree to install statues of Vallabhbhai Patel, Ambedkar after clashes in Ujjain