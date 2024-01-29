Major administrative reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers get new postings

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government carried out an administrative reshuffle on Sunday, assigning new postings to 18 IAS officers and allocating additional responsibilities to 13 others across various departments.
Here's list of officers who got new responsibility
- According to the release, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Technical Education, Manu Srivastava will be the ACS of the Energy Department.
- The present Principal Secretary (PS) of the Public Health Engineering Department Sanjay Shukla has been posted as PS to the Governor of the state.
- DP Ahuja, the outgoing PS to the Governor, will be the new Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD), replacing Sukhbir Singh, who will be the new PS of Food Processing and Horticulture.
- Manish Rastogi has been made the Principal Secretary of the Jail Department.
- E Ramesh Kumar has been made the Principal Secretary of the Tribal Affairs Department. He has also been given the additional charge of the post of Commissioner of Religious Trusts and Endowments Department and Tribal Department.
- Nishant Varwade will be the Higher Education Commissioner.
- Dr. Ramrao Bhosle has been shifted from the Women and Child Development Department and has been made the Commissioner of the Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department.
- Khadi Village Industries Board Commissioner Sophia Farooqui Wali has been made the Commissioner of the Women and Child Development Department.
- Former Public Relations Commissioner Manish Singh has been made the Registrar of Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Redressal Disputes Commission.
- Tarun Rathi has been made the director of the water and Land Management Institute (Walmi).
- Saurabh Kumar Suman has been made Director cum Commissioner of the Backward Class and Minority Welfare Department.
- Mohit Bundas has been appointed to the post of Managing Director of Handicrafts Handloom Development Corporation and Madhya Pradesh Khadi Village Industries Board.
- Nidhi Nivedita has been given the post of Managing Director of Women Finance and Development Corporation.
- Kumar Purushottam has been made Deputy Secretary of Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department.
- Neeraj Vashishtha has been made the director of the Free Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes Department.
- Collector Kishore Kanyal, who was removed for using abusive language to the driver in Shulajalpur, has been made Deputy Secretary of the Forest Department.
