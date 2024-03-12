Kamal Nath's son Nakul among 10 named from MP in Congress second list for Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath with son Nakul

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress on Tuesday released its second list for Lok Sabha elections. The party announced 43 candidates from five states and one Union Territory.

Out of the 43 candidates in the second list, Congress named 10 from Madhya Pradesh. The Grand Old Party has fielded former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from the Chhindwara seat. A look at Congress candidates who have been fielded from Madhya Pradesh:

Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhind-SC Pankaj Ahirwar from Tikamgarh-SC Siddharth Kushwaha from Satna Kamleshwar Patel from Sidhi Omkar Singh Markam from Mandla-ST Nakul Nath from Chhindwara Rajendra Malviya from Dewas-SC Radheshyam from Dhar-ST Portal Kharte from Khargone-ST Ramu Tekam from Betul-ST

In the second list, Congress has named 10 General candidates, 13 OBCs, 10 SCs, 9 ST candidates and 1 Muslim candidate.

