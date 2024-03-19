Chhindwara Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nakul Nath Vs Vivek Bunty Sahu, Can BJP breach Congress' fortress?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nakul Nath Vs Vivek Bunty Sahu in Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency.

Chhindwara Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chhindwara is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The state has 29 parliamentary seats. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in this constituency hold significance as it is considered a fortress of the Congress party. Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase -- April 19.

Amidst the political landscape, one stronghold stands resilient against the BJP's advances: Chhindwara, the last bastion of the Congress. Despite the BJP's sweeping victory in all other 28 constituencies in the state in 2019, Chhindwara has remained impregnable, steadfast in its allegiance to the Congress. With the BJP's ambitious "Mission-29," the party has set its sights firmly on acquiring Chhindwara, determined to break through the Congress's final fortress at any cost. On the other hand, the Congress is equally resolute in its resolve to retain its hold over Chhindwara.

Nakul Nath Vs Vivek Bunty Sahu at Congress' bastion

For the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress has announced sitting MP Nakul Nath, son of Kamal Nath, as its candidate Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded its district president Vivek Bunty Sahu who was defeated twice by the former CM in the 2019 bypoll and the 2023 assembly election. For over four decades, the seat in the Mahakoshal region has remained firmly under the sway of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who has been elected from it an impressive nine times since 1980. Continuing the family legacy, Nath's wife, Alka Nath, secured victory in 1996, while his son, Nakul Nath, emerged triumphant in 2019.

Chhindwara 2019 Lok Sabha election result

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Nakul Kamal Nath won the seat for the first time with a margin of 37,536 votes. He was polled 5,87,305 votes with a vote share of 47.04%. He defeated BJP candidate Nathansaha Kawreti who got 5,49,769 votes (44.04%). The total number of valid votes polled was 12,48,031. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Gyaneshwar Gajbhiye stood third with 14,275 votes (1.14%).