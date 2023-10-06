'Bring 70%, get the work done,' posters put up against Agriculture Minister, FIR lodged

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Posters of Kamal Patel in the name of 'Corruption Patel' were put up all across Harda district in Bhopal.

Politics is in full swing as the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh is closing in. Opponents are coming up with new and unique ways to corner each other. Recently, some posters have been put up in the city regarding Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel. In these posters, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel has been accused of embezzling 70 per cent commission and a QR code was also created. In the poster, it is written, "Give 70%... get the work done" and Kamlesh Patel has been written as 'Corruption Patel'.

FIR against Congress leader

But now BJP leader Subhash Sharma, in this regard, has also filed a complaint against former MLA Ramkishor Dogne at Civil Line police station. After this, other Congress leaders have also joined the poster war. Another complaint has also been registered against former Congress MLA Dr R.K.

Congress leaders warned of shutting down the city

Many Congressmen surrounded the police station late in the night in protest against the FIR lodged against former MLA Ram Kishore Dogne. During this, Congressmen raised slogans against the police administration. Congress leaders and workers kept demanding the removal of the Civil Line police station in charge. Not only this, the Congressmen have given one day's time to the police for this and also warned of bandh on Saturday if their demands are not met.

'Investigation should be done'

On this matter, Congress District President, Harda Om Patel said, "Posters of Kamal Patel in the name of 'Corruption Patel' were put up all across Harda district in Bhopal. Some of our colleagues had taken photos of those posters and posted them on their social media. After this, the Minister put pressure on the administration and an FIR was lodged against some of our workers and former MLA Ram Kishore Dogne. He said that our demand is that the police station officer who hastily filed the FIR against Dogneji under the pressure of the minister, should be suspended. The second demand is that it should be investigated as to who has put up these posters in the city."